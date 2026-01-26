Russian agricultural exports to Middle East total $4.3 bln in 2025 — minister

DUBAI, January 26. /TASS/. Russian agricultural exports to the Middle East totaled $4.3 bln in 2025, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said.

"Our relations with Middle Eastern countries are developing steadily. Last year’s exports from Russia amounted to $4.3 bln. And, of course, exports of consumer goods from our own manufacturers are also increasing. Of course, we know that Middle Eastern countries have very high-quality standards and requirements, and our manufacturers always strive to meet them. I am confident that the quality of Russian products is among the highest in the world," she said at the opening of the Russian exhibit at the Gulfood 2026 international food exhibition.

This year 140 companies are participating in the exhibition, Lut said. "A few years ago we started with only large companies, primarily grain and oil and fat companies, today, of these 140 participants, about 100 companies are representatives of small and medium-sized businesses that produce and sell products to the end consumer," she said.