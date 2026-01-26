International trade experiences most serious shocks in 80 years — WTO

BERLIN, January 26. /TASS/. Global trade was confronted by the most serious shocks over the last eighty years amid tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump and tit-for-tat measures of countries, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview.

"Global trade is now experiencing the most serious shocks over the last eighty years," she said.

The trade system did not collapse at the same time, the WTO chief said. "Honestly saying, such resilience surprised me. Free trade was affected but is not broken," she added.