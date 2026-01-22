Russia’s coal production totals 440 mln tons in 2025 — Novak

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Coal production in Russia amounted to 440 mln tons in 2025, which is comparable to the figures for 2024, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in an op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

The country’s coal industry is demonstrating resilience, he noted. In 2025, the government launched a support program for coal industry enterprises, which includes tax and insurance premium payment deferrals, targeted support programs for coal companies, and partial compensation for logistics costs associated with coal exports.

"The measures taken have made it possible to maintain coal production and supply figures at the 2024 level. According to preliminary estimates, coal production in 2025 amounted to 440 mln tons (including new regions)," Novak said.

Last January he said that coal production in Russia in 2024 roughly totaled 443.5 mln tons.