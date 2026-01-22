Russia’s investment in petrochemicals industry may up to $52.6 bln by 2030 — Novak

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia may increase total investment in the petrochemicals industry to 3-4 trillion rubles ($39.4-52.6 bln) by 2030, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in his op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

"Total investment in the petrochemicals industry will amount to 3-4 trillion rubles by 2030," he said. Novak also added that large-scale polymer production in Russia could exceed 14 million tons by 2035.

"We expect the commissioning of a number of world-class petrochemical complexes aimed at deep processing of hydrocarbon feedstock and the production of large-scale polymers. If the announced investment projects are implemented, this will exceed 14 million tons by 2035," Novak noted.