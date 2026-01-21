Electricity consumption in Russia gain 3% over heating season — Energy Minister

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Electricity consumption in Russia increased by almost 3% year on year during the heating season of 2025-2026, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said at the meeting of President Vladimir Putin with Cabinet ministers.

"The heating season is going in conditions of electric power consumption by almost 3% against the prior one. The maximum power consumption in this winter period is 4 GW about the maximum of the previous one and totaled 171.3 GW," the minister said.

According to the System Operator company, electricity consumption in the Russian united energy system lost 0.8% annually to 1.161 trillion kWh as of 2025 year-end.