Russian finance ministry expects Sberbank to pay 2025 dividends at 50% of IFRS net profit

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry expects to receive dividends from Sber based on last year’s results at a level of 50% of net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), Deputy Minister Vladimir Kolychev told reporters.

"We expect 50%, there are no risks. The responsible supervisory board and committees [of the bank] are closely monitoring this. There is a fairly modern and sufficient system established to control all these risks. We constantly review risk issues, so overall everything is balanced. We definitely expect 50%," he said.

According to the dividend policy, the bank pays shareholders 50% of its net profit under IFRS.