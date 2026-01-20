Gas prices in Germany at their highs since June 2025 — Gazprom

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Prices for natural gas with delivery on the next day surged by 26% from the year start and reached the highest values since June 2025, Gazprom said.

"Gas prices in Germany with delivery on the next day gained 26% year-to-date amid high gas withdrawals from underground storages and reach the highest values since June 2025," the Russian gas holding said.

European underground gas storages are already half-empty in general, Gazprom noted.

The last season of gas withdrawal from European gas storages ended on March 28, 2025, and 33.57% of reserves were left in them. European UGS are now 49.84% filled.