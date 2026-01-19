Billionaires net worth hits all-time high of $18.3 trillion in 2025 — Oxfam

LONDON, January 19. /TASS/. The combined net worth of billionaires reached an all-time high of $18.3 trillion in 2025, according to the Oxfam international organization.

"Billionaire wealth jumped by over 16% in 2025, three times faster than the past five-year average, to $18.3 trillion - the highest ever in history," Oxfam said in a statement.

The organization published a report titled " Resisting the Rule of the Rich: Protecting Freedom from Billionaire Power."

In total, billionaire wealth has increased by 81% since 2020. Experts estimate that the number of billionaires worldwide has also increased, surpassing 3,000 for the first time. Meanwhile, one in four people worldwide "don’t regularly have enough to eat and nearly half the world’s population lives in poverty."

According to analysts, the combined wealth of billionaires increased by $2.5 trillion in 2025. This amount "would be enough to eradicate extreme poverty 26 times over."

Experts also calculated that billionaires are 4,000 times more likely than ordinary citizens to hold key political positions.

"Most people do not want a world dominated by billionaires. Rising protests globally shows people are rejecting this system rigged in favor of the few," Sonya Sultan, chief influencing officer at the charity said.