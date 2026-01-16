Russia remains one of leading trade partners of Turkmenistan — Ambassador

ASHGABAT, January 16. /TASS/. Russia remained one of the leading trade partners of Turkmenistan, Russian Ambassador in Ashgabat Ivan Volynkin said at a briefing.

"Russia remained the leading trade partner of Turkmenistan. The trade turnover between the two countries surged by 35% over ten months of 2025, which is noticeably more than in the entire year of 2024," the Ambassador said.

The press bulletin for the briefing indicated that 38 companies with participation of Russian capital are registered in Turkmenistan.