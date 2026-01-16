Belarusian self-employed people may receive salary in cryptocurrency — national bank

MINSK, January 16. /TASS/. Self-employed individuals in Belarus will be able to receive salaries in cryptocurrency, First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the National Bank Alexander Egorov said.

"It is stipulated that self-employed citizens will be able to receive salaries in cryptocurrency on condition that they will receive it through a crypto bank," he said in an interview with ONT television.

Citizens will also be able to receive cards linked to a crypto account, Egorov noted.

"An enterprise will be able to hold cash balances at an account where cryptocurrency will directly be its structure. The main point is that accounting will be under principles of banking accounting, under principles of the chart of accounts for banks. All the transactions will be recognized as banking transactions," he added.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree earlier today, stipulating creation of conditions for operations of crypto banks in the country.