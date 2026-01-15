Stocks enter positive territory amid Kremlin statement on Witkoff, Kushner's visit

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The MOEX and RTS indices have moved into positive territory during the main trading session, according to trading data. This follows Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stating that Moscow expects American negotiators on Ukraine, US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner, to travel Russia again as soon as contact dates are agreed upon.

As of 12:59 p.m. Moscow time (9:59 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index was down by 0.41% at 2,691.52 points, while the RTS was down by 0.41% at 1,079.14 points. By 1:01 p.m. Moscow time (10:01 a.m. GMT), following Peskov’s statements, the indices had moved into positive territory as they were up by 0.18% at 2,711.52 and 1,085.55 points, respectively.

Bloomberg reported earlier, citing sources, that Witkoff and Kushner were planning to travel to the Russian capital again soon and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting could take place in January, but plans have not yet been finalized, according to the report.