Russia’s pork product exports to China double in 2025 — watchdog

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia doubled its pork product exports to China in 2025, to 76,100 tons, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) reported.

"76,100 tons of pork products were exported to China, which is twice the volume in 2024, when approximately 39,100 tons were supplied. China also increased its pork purchases by 72.7%, to 36,600 tons, and pork by-products by 2.2 times, to 39,500 tons," the report says.

About pork supplies

In September 2023, the Russian agricultural watchdog reported that the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China lifted African swine fever related restrictions on pork supplies from Russia. The decision was made based on the results of a risk assessment and analysis of the state control system for African swine fever in Russia.

In December 2023, representatives of the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China came to Russia to get familiar with the veterinary supervision system and the activities of the agricultural watchdog’s research institutes. They visited pig farms and inspected Russian pork producers.

The Russian agricultural watchdog reported that the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China signed a protocol on inspection, quarantine and veterinary and sanitary requirements for pork exported from Russia to China, and a corresponding veterinary certificate was also approved.

In late February 2024, the Chinese competent authority certified three Russian companies to ship pork from Russia to China.