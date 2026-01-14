Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $131.3 mln with January 13 settlement

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on January 13, 2026, totaling 10.3 bln rubles ($131.3 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

Sales of foreign currency on the domestic market with settlements on January 12, 2026, amounted to 14.7 bln rubles ($187.4 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the foreign exchange section of the Moscow Exchange, using the yuan-ruble instrument.