Spain cuts Russian LNG imports by over 40% in 2025

MADRID, January 13. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Spain declined in 2025, resulting in Russia ranking third among the country’s suppliers of this type of fuel. The relevant data were published by the Spanish energy company Enagas.

According to the company, last year Spain purchased from Russia the equivalent of 42,629 GWh of LNG, accounting for 11.4% of total LNG imports, which is approximately 41.1% less than in 2024 (72,360 GWh). As a result, Russia became Spain’s third-largest supplier of LNG, after Algeria and the United States. The volume of Russian gas purchases in 2025 was the lowest since 2022.

In December last year, Spain imported 6,609 GWh of LNG from Russia, representing 21.1% of total volumes, making Russia the second-largest supplier for the month after Algeria.