Afghanistan's banking system not ready to accept Russia’s Mir cards — envoy

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Afghanistan’s banking system is currently unable to begin accepting cards of the Russian Mir payment system, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian President's special representative for Afghanistan, told TASS.

"I don't think this will happen anytime soon, since Afghanistan's banking system doesn't handle transactions. They are also under sanctions, so this is unlikely," he said, responding to a question about the prospects for circulation of Mir cards in Afghanistan.

Last October, Afghanistan's Ambassador to Russia, Gul Hasan, told the Izvestia newspaper that the country was discussing with Russia the launch of a project to accept Mir cards.