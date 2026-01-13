Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $186.5 mln with settlements on January 12, 2026

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on January 12, 2026, in the amount of 14.7 bln rubles ($186.5 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The Central Bank did not sell yuan on the domestic market from December 31 2025 to January 9, 2026.

The sale of foreign currency on the domestic market with settlements on December 30, 2025, amounted to 14.6 billion rubles ($185 mln).

The Bank of Russia carries out purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the yuan-ruble instrument.