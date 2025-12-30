Russia, Belarus sign an agreement on common jewelry market — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus signed an agreement on creating a common jewelry market, according to a statement on the Russian Finance Ministry’s website.

"In Moscow, Deputy Finance Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Moiseyev and Deputy Finance Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Sudnik signed an agreement between the government of the Republic of Belarus and the government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the sphere of precious metals, precious stones, and jewelry made of them. The agreement is designed to ensure the mutual recognition of state assay marks applied to jewelry and other items made from precious metals, as well as the mutual recognition of markings on such items," the statement reads.

Mutual recognition of jewelry labeling and assay marks will be ensured through integration of Russia’s state information system for control over precious metals and precious stones with Belarus’s Electronic Sign platform.