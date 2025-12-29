Russian tourist flow to Vietnam in 2025 to exceed pre-pandemic level — Russian ambassador

HANOI, December 29. /TASS/. The flow of Russian tourists to Vietnam in 2025 will exceed the pre-pandemic level of 650,000 people, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko said at a press conference in Hanoi devoted to the outcomes of bilateral relations development in 2025.

Over the past year, direct flights were resumed to the cities of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, and to Phu Quoc from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Irkutsk, Kazan, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok, and other Russian cities. This, the diplomat noted, "made it possible to significantly increase the number of Russian tourists."

According to Vietnamese statistics, from January through November 2025 the figure rose to 590,000 people, representing growth of 290%. "It is projected that the final figure for this year will exceed the record pre-pandemic level of 2019 — 650,000 people," Bezdetko said.

The ambassador also pointed to the dynamic development in 2025 of cooperation between Moscow and Hanoi in the fields of science and education.