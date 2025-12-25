Russia’s 2025 grain harvest may exceed 137 mln tons

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia’s grain harvest by the end of 2025 may exceed the forecast level of 137 mln tons in net weight, Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut told reporters.

"137 mln tons, perhaps slightly more, depending on the refraction factor. We are confirming the forecast specifically in terms of net output. The refraction factor is key, because harvesting conditions were difficult and moisture levels were very high. But overall, 137 mln tons for sure, and then we will see," Lut said.

Earlier, the Russian Minister of Agriculture announced at a government meeting that the grain harvest in Russia by the end of 2025 would total 137 mln tons, including 90 mln tons of wheat.

By the end of 2024, Russia’s grain harvest totaled nearly 130 mln tons. In 2023, the country recorded the second-largest grain harvest in its history at around 143 mln tons, or approximately 147 mln tons when including the Donbass and Novorossiya regions.

In 2022, Russia set an all-time record for gross grain output, harvesting a total of 157.676 mln tons.