RSPP head says businesses spoke of need for dynamic key rate decline at meeting with Putin

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Businesses stated the need for a more dynamic reduction in the key rate at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on December 24, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Alexander Shokhin told reporters.

"Regarding yesterday's meeting, we discussed macroeconomic issues, in particular, <…> perhaps a more dynamic reduction in the key rate, given that inflation is less than 6% by the end of 2025," he said.

Earlier, the Central Bank lowered its key rate from 16.5% to 16% per annum amid slowing price growth rates. That said, the regulator noted rising inflation expectations, which could complicate the achievement of inflation targets.