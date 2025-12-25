{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia's oil production this year will remain at 2024 level of 516 mln tons — Novak

In the medium term, Russia plans to increase oil production to 540 mln tons

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia's oil production this year will remain at the 2024 level of 516 mln tons, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"As for production, this year we will reach approximately the 2024 level of 516 mln tons," he said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

In 2026, oil production may increase by 2% and reach 525 mln tons. "We have factored in growth of around 2% in line with the forecast for socio-economic development — that is 525 mln tons," Novak noted.

According to him, Russia is basing its outlook for the coming years on a Brent crude price of $69-70 per barrel. "In our forecast, Brent prices are set at $69-70 per barrel in the medium term, even allowing for a partial decline. In other words, we are taking a conservative approach to the overall assessment of oil price parameters," the deputy prime minister said.

In the medium term, Russia plans to increase oil production to 540 mln tons, Novak added.

Russia’s gas supplies to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan up by 20% in 2025 — Gazprom
According to CEO Alexey Miller, Gazprom will continue to increase gas volumes supplied to these countries
Read more
Kiev loses about 20 battalions in fighting near Vilcha — expert
Vitaly Kiselev added that, despite heavy losses and massive, combined attacks by the Russian army, the Ukrainian army brigades have "a very large number of soldiers that go AWOL"
Read more
Press review: Zelensky peace plan is no-go for Russia and Trump puts on peacemaker hat
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 25th
Read more
Russian diplomat refutes Bloomberg article on Russia's intentions to amend Ukraine plan
"This media outlet does not have any reliable sources close to the Kremlin," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Putin already sent Trump telegram wishing him a Merry Christmas — Kremlin
Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov previously announced Moscow's plans to congratulate the US president on the winter holidays
Read more
Negotiations on Ukraine should be kept secret, Kremlin believes
Dmitry Peskov refrained from giving further comments
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine can be resolved within 90 days — US envoy to NATO
Matthew Whittaker noted that the forthcoming winter may be very difficult for Ukraine
Read more
Belgium shocked by US sanctions against five EU citizens — foreign minister
Maxime Prevot said that EU digital legislation is not directed against the United States, but serves to ensure that EU citizens have the same security and dignity in the digital space that they enjoy in their public lives in Europe
Read more
Russian strategic bombers fly over neutral waters of Barents, Norwegian seas
Su-33 fighter jets of the Russian Navy escorted the long-range bombers
Read more
Fire area in Temryuk port reach 4,000 sq m
Two tanks with oil products are on fire
Read more
KVN becomes Russia’s main fiber-optic drone — manufacturer
CEO of the Ushkuynik Research and Production Center Alexey Chadayev said that the drone has become the most popular and widely used in its niche
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin's key statements on economy at cabinet meeting
The president said that Russia and its economy are in a good place, "despite numerous challenges"
Read more
IN BRIEF: Victims in Bryansk Region, fire in port: consequences of Ukrainian drone attack
A civilian in the village of Glinishchevo in the Bryansk Region was injured in a drone attack, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said
Read more
US can gain control of Greenland without 'firing a shot' — EP member
Anders Vistisen also noted that Denmark "cannot defend Greenland alone"
Read more
Peace in Europe unattainable without review of West's anti-Russian policy — Medvedev
"It is crucial to recognize that the root cause of the conflict in Ukraine stems from the aggressive ‘Eastern policy’ pursued by Anglo-Saxon nations along with NATO and the European Union," the politician stated
Read more
Kremlin confirms Moscow-Paris contacts on case of French national Vinatier
Laurent Vinatier was detained in Moscow in early June 2024
Read more
KVN drones destroy Ukrainian equipment worth two German armies — Ushkuynik
According to CEO Alexey Chadayev, after the invasion of the Kursk Region, the Ukrainian armed forces "were unable to carry out a single successful attack with the mass use of mechanized military equipment"
Read more
FACTBOX: How Catholics celebrate Christmas
The first records of Christmas being celebrated as an independent holiday date back to the 4th century
Read more
Ukraine unable to keep 800,000-strong army — German general
Harald Kujat noted that the 800,000-strong Ukrainian army, as required by the Europeans, would constitute a significant increase from the pre-conflict number
Read more
Ukraine’s major oil producer Ukrnafta sustains critical damage
The company did not specify the exact nature of the damage or where it occurred
Read more
Dutch B4Ukraine, tracking Russian oil exports registered undesirable — Prosecutor’s office
According to the statement, programs and projects are being implemented in the Russian direction to discredit the leadership of the Russian Federation
Read more
Kiev striking infrastructure in Krasny Liman with towed artillery used by NATO — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Kiev dispatched its artillery unit equipped with M777 155mm howitzers near the locality of Mayaki in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Read more
Russia not on board with all of Trump’s 'Make America Great Again' methods — diplomat
As Maria Zakharova noted, the figures and calculations showed that the country does indeed need saving
Read more
Annual inflation in Russia to total 6% or slightly lower by year-end — Novak
This indicator is lower than the Economic Development Ministry forecast, the deputy PM noted
Read more
Hungarian PM gives hot take on biggest threat of war facing Europe
"The military tensions Europe is seeing now stem from the decline of Western Europe and the European Union," Viktor Orban said
Read more
US believes sides approaching settlement on Ukraine — NATO envoy
US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker emphasized that there are still matters that need to be resolved in a way that both sides can agree
Read more
Putin meets with businessmen in Kremlin — spokesman
The Russian government’s officials in charge of economy and social affairs, presidential administration officials, and Russian Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina attended the meeting
Read more
Moldovan border guards cut off channel for transfer of draft dodgers from Ukraine
The police said the suspects charged each evader $10,000
Read more
Uraldronzavod supplies first batch of Berdysh heavy combat drones to special op zone
During field testing, the drones have proven their reliability, Vladimir Tkachuk said
Read more
Plotter of terrorist attack on oil pipeline neutralized in Tyumen Region — FSB
According to the FSB’s Public Relations Center, the suspect, a Russian citizen originally from Vinnitsa in Ukraine, resisted arrest and was subsequently neutralized during the operation
Read more
Putin-Trump call can be arranged quickly if needed — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that everything slows down during Christmas time
Read more
Zelensky's new peace plan not to work for Russia, says expert
The expert focused on the political points of the plan and on the security guarantees demanded by Kiev
Read more
US to maintain naval blockade of Venezuela for at least two months — Reuters
The White House has ordered American forces in the region to focus almost exclusively "on the quarantine of Venezuelan oil"
Read more
Several points of Zelensky’s so-called plan unworkable, expert says
Alexander Dudchak doubts that Kiev is really ready to carry out an "all-for-all" prisoner swap according to the plan
Read more
Kiev troops shell DPR twice in past day, civilian killed
One civilian was reported to have been killed and two wounded
Read more
Ukraine’s ex-premier describes Zelensky’s plan as attempt to stall talks
According to Nikolay Azarov, the plan does not resolve a number of important issues
Read more
EU loan will not lead to improvement in Ukrainian military’s situation — Guardian
The Guardian draws attention to the low level of recruitment into the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Polish officials not allowed to enter Russian consulate’s former building
Poland’s last operating Russian Consulate General located in the city of Gdansk closed down earlier this week
Read more
Kiev deploying most combat-fit UAV units, assault groups to Gulyaipole — defense source
Russia’s Battlegroup East forces continue steadily advancing in Gulyaipole, a source in Russian defense circles said
Read more
Mobilization in Ukraine, NATO near Kaliningrad: Foreign Ministry statements
TASS has compiled the key statements by the official representative of the Foreign Ministry
Read more
Press review: Ukraine mulls elections and Trump plans laser fleet as gold prices soar
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 24th
Read more
Taking Gulyaipole to expand bridgehead along Gaichur River — Russian defense source
According to the report, the enemy's resistance is complicated by harsh weather conditions
Read more
Air defenses destroy 29 more Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within three-hour period
10 of them were destroyed over the Belgorod Region
Read more
After WWII CIA, MI6 replaced Abwehr as Bandera's handlers — historian
According to Alexander Cheremin, "it appears that the Anglo-Saxons became the direct successors of the German secret services that had originally established this anti-Soviet foundation"
Read more
Russian army destroys Ukraine's underground bunkers in Zaporozhye Region
Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky stressed that the seizure of Gulyaipole would pave the way for the liberation of the entire Zaporozhye Region
Read more
US Department of Justice gets more documents as part of Epstein case files
Their release may take a few more weeks
Read more
EU, UK hurt most by Washington’s Russia policy turn — expert
According to Andrey Sushentsov, the US was the first to realize that it’s impossible to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia
Read more
Putin’s state of the nation address to take place 'in due time' — spokesman
Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that the address will be delivered "when the president sees fit, first of all in terms of contents"
Read more
This year’s final batch of Su-35S fighters delivered to Russian Defense Ministry — Rostec
The company noted that the state corporation's aircraft manufacturers are already working on a fighter production plan for 2026
Read more
About 417,000 Russians have signed military service contracts — Medvedev
Additionally, more than 36,000 have voluntarily joined units dispatched to the zone of the special military operation, the politician stated
Read more
Russian troops liberate Svyato-Pokrovskoye community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and six armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Ruble becomes strongest-performing currency in 2025 — Bloomberg
As Bloomberg noted, the ruble’s rise has been influenced by reduced demand for foreign currency in Russia.
Read more
Su-57 fighter jet successfully evades enemy radars and electronic warfare — Chemezov
Rostec CEO noted that the corporation received feedback on all equipment deployed in the zone of the special military operation
Read more
Pentagon’s report distorts reality of Chinese military developments — newspaper
The newspaper emphasizes that "it is crucial for China and the US to accurately understand each other's strategic intentions through dialogue"
Read more
EU had chance to prevent Russia conflict in 2022 — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban said that Europe could have sent a peace mission to Moscow and Kiev instead of declaring their conflict its own war
Read more
AI breakthrough, personnel training, low unemployment: Putin’s statements
According to the head of state, the next 10 to 15 years will bring an unprecedented technological breakthrough in world history
Read more
Putin sends New Year greetings to Kim Jong Un
The Russian leader stressed that the "past one year was of special significance in the relationship between Moscow and Pyongyang"
Read more
Macron tries to turn EU into 'digital gulag' — Durov
The sanctioned architect of the EU’s censorship law is a close ally and appointee of Emmanuel Macron, Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov said
Read more
Foreign intelligence services monitoring Oreshnik missile deployment in Belarus — KGB
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko earlier stated that a maximum of 10 Russian-made Oreshnik systems would be deployed in the republic
Read more
Refusal to take path of peace is Ukraine’s tragedy — German general
Harald Kujat opined that the West’s massive support created an illusion for Kiev that "it can turn the strategic situation into its favor"
Read more
Honduras election authority says Trump-backed candidate won presidential election
Nasry Juan Asfura Zablah received 40.27% of the vote
Read more
Medvedev suggests encouraging separatism in West as countermeasure
"Separatism is a gamble that can be played by two," the politician noted
Read more
Gold production in Russia rises 5.6% in November — Rosstat
Over January-November, gold production rose by 5.7% compared with the same period of 2024
Read more
Anonymous Japanese official who broke nation's 'nuclear taboo' unveiled
Japan adheres to three non-nuclear principles not to possess, develop or allow nuclear weapons into its territory
Read more
Gloomy mood in European Commission’s headquarters — Politico
According to the newspaper, after months of discussions, EU leaders "delivered a harsh reality check, with the executive’s ambitions dashed by political and national red lines"
Read more
At least 141 Ukrainian drones downed over Russian territory overnight — defense ministry
62 of them were destroyed over the Bryansk Region
Read more
AZAL plane presumably damaged by warhead elements — Kazakh authorities
The commission concluded its examination of the GPS cassettes recovered from avionics modules No. 1 and No. 3
Read more
Oreshnik system in Belarus is just first stage of its deployment on EU border — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, the next stage could be the deployment of strategic instruments, including the Oreshnik missile system, in the Kaliningrad Region
Read more
Trump wishes merry Christmas to all, including 'radical left scum'
Speaking of his administration’s achievements, the US president pointed out that the US no longer had "open borders, men in women’s sports, transgender for everyone, or weak law enforcement"
Read more
Italian expert says Zelensky's new peace plan step in wrong direction
Ukraine has submitted the 20-point peace plan, which, according to Kiev, should consolidate the country's security, attract international assistance and establish long-term guarantees from NATO and the EU
Read more
Moscow calls detention of Russia’s Adler vessel by Sweden 'farce majeure'
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Sweden should apologize for the incident
Read more
Almost all DPR supporters return from Ukraine after violence, torture — ombudsman
"Before the start of the special military operation on, as part of the work of the humanitarian subgroup of the Contact Group in Minsk, we managed to bring 879 DPR supporters home from Ukraine," DPR Commissioner for Human Rights Darya Morozova said
Read more
Putin warned Bush that NATO membership would split Ukraine — declassified documents
During their meeting in Sochi in April 2008, Bush asked the Russian leader why Russia opposes to Ukraine’s NATO membership
Read more
FSB thwarts hostage-taking, prisoner escape from penal colony in Kurgan Region
A prisoner concealed a shiv in his punishment cell, where he was placed for violating prison rules
Read more
MP from Japan’s ruling party, Muneo Suzuki, departs to Russia on visit
He is expected to meet with a number of Russian officials
Read more
Two oil storage tanks catch fire in Temryuk after drone attack
The total area of the fire is 2,000 square meters
Read more
Thief conks jewel courier on head in Paris, steals sapphire priced at 150,000 euro
The injured courier was hospitalized
Read more
Russia ready to discuss form of document on absence of plans to attack NATO — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that Russia remains open for serious talks
Read more
Some 20,000 Muscovites voluntarily sign contracts for military service annually — mayor
Sergey Sobyanin said that Moscow is one of the largest centers for the recruitment of military personnel for the special military operation
Read more
Ukraine lost 1-2 GW of power grid capacity as a result of December 23 explosions
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported earlier that Russian troops struck Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities and energy facilities with Kinzhal missiles on the morning of December 23
Read more
Japan’s chief cabinet secretary refrains from comments on MP’s visit to Russia
Muneo Suzuki, a member of the Japanese parliament’s upper chamber from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, departed to Russia on a visit earlier in the day
Read more
US has mostly resolved security issues with Ukrainians — NATO envoy
"It’s going to come down to, ultimately, the territory, and how that territory is divided up," Matthew Whitaker said
Read more
Air defense systems destroy 132 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian Regions in 7 hours — top brass
The drones were destroyed between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. GMT
Read more
Ukrainian city of Odessa reports partial power cuts
According to the DTEK energy company, an accident occurred in the morning at another company’s energy facility
Read more
West 'understands nothing about Russians,' Rostec says in response to Reuters report
The Russian defense industry is currently focused on solving state problems, not on generating more profit
Read more
Beijing opposes US maritime blockade of Venezuela
According to He Yongqian, Beijing believes that a US blockade "could not only disrupt the normal functioning of international energy markets, but also pose additional security risks"
Read more
European Union disintegrating before our eyes — Orban
The Hungarian PM noted that "EU decision-makers are constantly forced to backtrack"
Read more
Putin warned Bush that admitting Ukraine to NATO will lead to Russia-US confrontation
The Russian leader stressed that this would create a threat of NATO moving its military bases and various arms systems to the exact proximity to the Russian border
Read more
Russia developing scenarios for using net guns against drones
These scenarios will form the basis for the methodology that will be taught to Russian military personnel at training centers
Read more
EU goods imports into Russia exceed exports — Eurostat
Exports of Russian goods to the EU amounted to 21.7 bln euro, while imports of goods from the EU into Russia totaled 22.2 bln euro
Read more
Zelensky's desire to maintain army size proves he is not thinking about peace — politician
According to the former Ukrainian PM, it was already a "big problem" for Ukraine to maintain an army of up to 180,000 servicemen before the conflict
Read more
Social unity around grand goals is key to Russia's achievements, Putin says
The Russian president highlighted the readiness of millions to unite around shared, noble goals
Read more
Moscow becomes major center producing UAVs for Russian army — Sobyanin
Moscow's mayor added that another important aspect is extensive support for the air defense forces which provide protection not only to the capital but also, to a significant extent, to other regions of Russia
Read more
US sanctions against former European officials cast doubt on EU sovereignty — Kallas
The chief of the European diplomacy said that Europe will continue to defend its values of freedom of expression
Read more
US military reports Santa Claus flying over Russia
For 70 years, NORAD has been "tracking" the journey of Santa Claus on the night before Christmas
Read more
Tajikistan reports fatalities from border clash with Afghan terrorists
"This was the third armed attack, terrorist act and border infiltration from Afghanistan into Tajikistan in the past month, resulting in civilian and military fatalities," the Committee said
Read more
Kalashnikov Concern dispatches AK-15K assault rifles in Multicam colors to customer
The newest shortened AK-15K assault rifle was first unveiled at the IDEX 2025 International Defense Exhibition & Conference in Abu Dhabi in February 2025
Read more
Humanitarian aid convoy from Dagestan comes under attack in border area
"Magomednabi Gadzhiyev, head of the Shamilsky District from where the convoy departed, and two members of the Self-Defense public organization, were killed," Sergey Melikov, leader of the North Caucasus region, said
Read more
Putin expects next decade to bring unprecedented breakthrough in technology
The Russian leader drew attention of regional and federal officials, and businessmen across all industries to the fact that actually the time of breakthrough was "already here for us"
Read more
Russian troops liberate Zarechnoye in Zaporozhye Region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 245 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
EU needs to understand Kiev never to repay its loans — Russian Foreign Ministry
"Any sane person understands that no reparations in the form that Zelensky talks about, calling it reparations, some kind of ‘duty’ of Russia, nothing like that will happen," Maria Zakharova stated
Read more