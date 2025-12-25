Russian oil products market balanced, Novak says

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The situation in the domestic petroleum products market remains stable and balanced, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"As regards the petroleum products market, it is absolutely rebalanced at present. We passed through the high season almost in the manual mode," Novak said. "The government took requisite measures to saturate the market of oil products together with oil companies. We held meetings with the business on a going basis and continue doing it now, monitoring the situation all the time together with the Ministry of Energy, with the Federal Antimonopoly Service and companies," he noted.

Fuel stocks used in the high season have been replenished by now and are above last-year figures, the official said. "The situation therefore is absolutely stable," he stressed.