Preparations for supplies over Power of Siberia 2 at final stage — Novak

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Preparations to sign commercial agreements on Russian gas supplies to China over the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline is at the final stage, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"The Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline over the territory of Mongolia has already been designed. Our companies and partners are the final stage of reaching commercial agreements on gas supplies. Therefore we expect this event," he said.

Earlier this year, Russia and China signed a binding memorandum on construction of the Power of Sibera 2 gas pipelines and the Soyuz Vostok transit gas pipeline via Mongolia with the capacity of fifty billion cubic meters.