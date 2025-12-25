Rosatom CEO says next meeting with IAEA chief may take place in February

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation CEO Alexey Likhachev has told reporters that his next meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi may take place in February 2026.

"I think we will hold telephone talks in January to refresh our assessments of the situation. We are preparing to hold the so-called inter-agency talks in February. Grossi usually brings all IAEA task leaders with him to such negotiations, while Russia is represented not only by Rosatom, but also by the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision, the Foreign Ministry, our physical security service, the National Guard, and the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops," Likhachev pointed out.

He emphasized that "Russia’s delegation always acts as a whole" in such talks. Before engaging in dialogue with the IAEA, Russia develops a clear and coordinated position to be conveyed to international partners.

Likhachev and Grossi held their seventh round of consultations in the Russian city of Kaliningrad on November 14.