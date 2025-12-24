Transneft expects minor decline in Russian oil exports for its infrastructure — CEO

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Transneft expects a small decline in Russian oil exports in 2025 over its infrastructure, chief executive of the Russian oil pipeline operator Nikolay Tokarev told reporters.

"The ratio [in the second half to the first half of the year] is approximately the same. In total, it may be slightly lower than in 2024 but slightly because there was the OPEC+ decision on the cuts. It had its effect. In broad terms, it is stable at the same level," Tokarev said.

Trannseft is the operator of the Russian main oil pipelines and oil product pipelines.