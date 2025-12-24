Trade with Iran surge by 18% from May to September — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Trade with Iran gained 18% from May to September 2025 after the full-scale free trade zone agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Tehran came into force, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"We see trade surged by 18% after May 15. This is the real figure then, approximately from May to September," Overchuk noted. Iranian goods are already become visible in stores, he added.

The full-fledged free trade zone agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Tehran came into force on May 15, 2025.