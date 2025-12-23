{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CPC may ship 74.4 mln tons of oil for export in 2025 — Transneft CEO

According to Nikolay Tokarev, the increase in transportation volumes will lead to higher dividends for shareholders

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) may ship 74.4 mln tons of oil for export in 2025, compared with 63 mln tons a year earlier, Transneft CEO Nikolay Tokarev said in an interview with the company’s corporate magazine.

"The consortium’s operational performance has been positive, with a significant increase in throughput. CPC shipped 63 mln tons of oil in 2024 and shipments are expected to reach 74.4 mln tons by the end of the year," he said.

According to Tokarev, the increase in transportation volumes will lead to higher dividends for shareholders. In 2025, record inflows from CPC to the Russian budget are expected through taxes and dividends, totaling 77.2 bln rubles ($980.6 mln), which is 7.4 bln rubles ($94.0 mln) more than last year.

Earlier, CPC reported that as of November 21 it had shipped more than 65.5 mln tons of oil for export from its marine terminal near Novorossiysk since the beginning of 2025, already exceeding the total for the entire previous year.

CPC CEO Nikolay Gorban said that total shipments by the end of 2025 would amount to at least 72 mln tons. In 2024, CPC reduced oil exports from its marine terminal near Novorossiysk by 0.7%, to 63.01 mln tons. At present, the consortium’s pipeline system is capable of transporting about 72.5 mln tons of oil per year from Kazakhstan and up to 83 mln tons per year via Russia.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline system is the largest route for transporting oil from the Caspian region to global markets. The 1,500-km trunk pipeline connects oil fields in western Kazakhstan with Russia’s Black Sea coast, where crude oil is loaded onto tankers via the CPC marine terminal.

Among the consortium’s largest shareholders are Russia (via Transneft), Kazakhstan (via KazMunayGas), as well as entities affiliated with Chevron, Lukoil, ExxonMobil, a Rosneft joint venture, and Shell.

