Bank of Russia intends to achieve sustainable price stability in 2026 — regulator

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia intends not just to achieve 4% inflation in 2026, but to sustainably consolidate price stability, the regulator’s Chief Elvira Nabiullina said at a press conference following the regulator's board meeting.

"Next year, we would like to not just touch 4% inflation, but to sustainably achieve price stability. We would like our citizens and businesses to feel the benefits of low inflation," she said.

Nabullina added that inflation in the country has slowed significantly, and the economy is transitioning to balanced growth rates.

Earlier, speaking at his Direct Line Q&A session Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the government is working to slow down inflation, and is optimistic that the number will fall below 6% by the end of the year.