Russia considering projects to create technology parks in some partner countries — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russia may participate in projects to create technology parks in a number of friendly countries, following the example of the project being implemented in Egypt, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined Results of the Year when asked by a journalist from Bashkortostan whether her region's experience in this area would be in demand.

The journalist said that Bashkortostan is working on a project to create a technology park in Tajikistan and asked Putin whether Russia would participate in similar programs in other friendly countries.

"We've been working on creating a similar structure in Egypt, in the Nile region, for several years now," the president replied. "There's a very good site there, and our government, the Ministry of Industry, and our friends and colleagues in Egypt are paying significant attention to it. This should, in my opinion, lead to significant economic benefits for both Russia and Egypt. We are considering similar projects in a number of other partner countries as well," he said.

Bashkortostan’s experience in implementing such projects will be in demand, Putin noted. "Of course, your experience will be utilized. Frankly, I don't know the current status of this project to create a technology park in Tajikistan, but I am confident, I have no doubt that Bashkortostan, with its developed technological and industrial base, will play the necessary role and achieve all its goals. I will ask the federal government to support you if necessary," he emphasized.