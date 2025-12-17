Dollar exchange rate exceeds 80 rubles on Russian interbank market first since December 12

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate in the Russian interbank market has surpassed 80 rubles for the first time since December 12, 2025, according to trade data.

As of 11:07 a.m. Moscow time (8:07 a.m. GMT), the dollar exchange rate was up by 1.46% at 80.1994 rubles while the euro exchange rate was up by 0.47% at 93.3 rubles.

By 11:52 a.m. Moscow time (8:52 a.m. GMT), the dollar had extended gains to 2% as it traded at 80.6282 rubles while the euro exchange rate was up by 0.91% at 93.718 rubles.