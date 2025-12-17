Silver to be traded on St. Petersburg Exchange

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Silver will be traded on the St. Petersburg Exchange in the metals and alloys section, the press service of the exchange told TASS.

"Indeed, silver has been added to the exchange commodity specification at the initiative of trading participants. Silver, also a precious metal, will be traded in the current segment of the section, so no separate trading launch ceremony is planned for it," the press service said, adding that the timing of first transactions depends on market participants and cannot be determined.

Trading in physical gold bullions began on the St. Petersburg Exchange on October 20, with the sale of 1 kg of gold for 11.035 mln rubles being the first transaction.