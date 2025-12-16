Russian imports of ramen from South Korea break record

SEOUL, December 16. /TASS/. South Korean ramen exports to Russia surged to all-time high monthly values in November 2025 since as early as January 2000, according to the customs service of the Republic of Korea.

South Korea exported ramen noodles worth $5.9 mln to Russia in this November, with the increase by more than 75% in annual terms.

Russian imports of South Korean noodles amounted to $42 mln in January - November 2025. The country ranks 9th among importers of South Korean ramen as of the end of this November.