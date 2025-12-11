Bank of Russia sells $184.0 mln worth of yuan for December 10 settlements

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market for December 10, 2025 settlements in the amount of 14.6 bln rubles ($184.0 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

Sales of foreign currency on the domestic market for December 9, 2025 settlements totaled 14.7 bln rubles ($185.3 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market via the yuan-ruble instrument in the foreign exchange section of the Moscow Exchange.