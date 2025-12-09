Oil and gas revenues of Russian budget down 22.4% in 11M 2025 — ministry

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget revenues from the oil and gas sector amounted to 8.03 trillion rubles ($104.6 bln) in January - November of this year, which is 22.4% lower than in the same period last year, according to data released on the Finance Ministry’s website.

"Oil and gas revenues totaled 8,029 bln rubles, which is smaller than indicators in the like period of the last year (by 22.4% annually), mainly in consequences of the decline of the average oil price. Oil and gas revenues received in January - November of this year are at the level above their base size but risks of their decline exist in consequence of weakening prices," the ministry noted.

Accumulation of extra oil and gas revenues during periods of favorable price environment and the use of the funds of the National Wealth Fund (NWF) for covering the shortfall in oil and gas revenues in accordance with the fiscal rule’s parameters ensure the immunity of the budget system to fluctuations in the flow of oil and gas revenues, the ministry added.