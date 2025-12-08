Expenditures on National Projects in Russia total $66.5 bln as of December 1

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Expenditures from the federal budget for the implementation of National Projects in Russia amounted provisionally to 5.1 trillion rubles ($66.5 bln) as of December 1 of this year, the Finance Ministry reports.

The figure totaled 84.7% from the target planned for the year, the ministry noted.

The following National Projects take the lead in terms of utilizing expenditures: International Cooperation and Export (91.7%), Youth and Children (89.2%), Efficient and Competitive Economy (87.8%), Family (86%), Infrastructure for Life (85.6%), Industrial Support of Transport Mobility (85.6%), Long and Active Life (84.9%), New Technologies of Health Preservation (82.4%), and Tourism and Hospitality (80.4%).

According to the ministry’s data, performance is 70% and more for Human Resources (74%), and Unmanned Aerial Systems (70.8%). They are followed by Efficient Transport System (69.4%), New Nuclear and Power Technologies (67.6%), Environmental Welfare (67.4%), Technological Support of Food Security (66.8%), and New Materials and Chemistry (66.7%).

Minimal indicators are specified for Data Economy and Digital Transformation of the State (64.1%), and Production and Automation Facilities (62.9%), the Ministry informed.