Russian services PMI index up to 52.2 points in November

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The seasonally adjusted Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 52.2 points in November 2025 from 51.7 points in the previous month, S&P Global analytical agency reported.

The rise in the index signaled a modest upturn in output levels, according to S&P Global.

The rate of growth was the quickest in six months despite being below the series average in the reporting period. Where a rise in activity was reported, firms linked this to greater new order inflows and stronger demand conditions.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below that level flags its slowdown.