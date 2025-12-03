Avtovaz confirms plans to localize Lada in Iran, set up dealership

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Plans to localize Lada cars production in Iran and open a dealership in the region still stand, CEO Maxim Sokolov told TASS on the sidelines of VTB’s forum "Russia is Calling!"

"Yes, these plans are relevant. In principle, they are moving under the schedule, but since our ruble is strengthening, the attractiveness of exporting not only Lada products, but also any other products, of course, is decreasing in terms of the effectiveness of the financial model," he said.

Sokolov also said that timing of the dealership's opening in Iran depends on the investor-partner and is determined by the need to provide the future center with inventory.

"Therefore, we are waiting for a timely balance between the exchange rate of the national currency, which has strengthened recently, and the effectiveness, that is, the expediency of a positive financial model for entering the Iranian and other markets," concluded the head of Avtovaz.

