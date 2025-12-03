Avtovaz' 2025 exports to be flat on 2024 at over 20,000 cars

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Avtovaz plans to maintain its 2025 exports unchanged on 2014 levels at over 20,000 vehicles, CEO Maxim Sokolov told TASS on the sidelines of VTB’s forum "Russia is calling!"

"We plan to stay roughly within the parameters of 2024," he said.

According to Sokolov, Avtovaz currently has about 30 export destinations, compared with 20 in 2024.

He said that the automaker plans to sell 370,000 Lada cars in 2025, including exports.

