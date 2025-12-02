Brazilian president wants to continue talks with US on lifting tariffs

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 2. /TASS/. During a phone call with US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed intention to continue talks on lifting the remaining US tariffs, the press service of the Brazilian leader said.

"Lula da Silva hailed the US decision to lift the additional 40% tariff on certain Brazilian products, such as meat, coffee, and fruit, calling it positive. He stressed that the countries need to discuss other goods subject to tariffs and that Brazil wants to begin talks on this matter as soon as possible," it said.

The two leaders also discussed security cooperation in the region. "President Lula da Silva stressed the need for strengthening cooperation with the United States in combating international organized crime," it said. "Trump expressed readiness for cooperation with Brazil and promised to offer all-round support for the two countries’ joint initiatives to counter [international] criminal organizations.

Earlier, Trump signed an executive order to lower tariffs on a number of farming products from Brazil. Prior to this, on November 14, Trump granted a tariff waivers to dozens of Brazilian food products, including fruit, vegetables, nuts, coffee, tea, and beef. According to The New York Times, this was done due to a price hike on food in the United States.