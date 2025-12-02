Russian state debt remains among world’s lowest — Putin

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The Russian state debt is among the world’s lowest, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the VTB "Russia Calling!" Investment Forum.

"The Russian state debt - definitely it was mentioned - is less than 20% of the GDP, it remains among the lowest globally," the head of state said.

"In other words, we continue pursuing the balanced and responsible budgetary policy and achieving price dynamics slowdown along with consistent decisions in the monetary policy," Putin added.