West wants to suppress competitors in economy — Putin

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Countries of the collective West intend to suppress competitors in the economic sphere and keep its privileges in current conditions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the VTB Russia Calling! Investment Forum.

The modern world is generally distinguished by "high turbulence, largely provoked by non-competitive methods of struggle from the side of certain Western countries," Putin said.

"The Western countries essentially want to oust competitors, keep in the quickly changing world their former privileges, exactly the monopoly that is slipping away," he noted.