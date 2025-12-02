Europe sets new LNG import record for November

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Europe set an all-time record for liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports in November, according to TASS calculations based on data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

Overall, LNG supplies to the region have increased by 28% since the beginning of the year.

At the end of November, LNG flows from European terminals into the EU gas transmission system totaled approximately 12.5 billion cubic meters, down 0.8% from October and 33% up year-on-year.

Overall, over the past 11 months, LNG supplies from terminals into the European gas transmission system remained at a record level, exceeding 129 billion cubic meters, which is 28.3% more than in the same period in 2024.

LNG supplies will hold the leading share of Europe's gas supply in 2025, accounting for 42.6%, according to data from the European Network of Gas Transmission System Operators (ENTSOG) as of November 20. Supplies from the North Sea (primarily Norwegian gas) are in second place with a 36.9% share, and gas supplies from North Africa are third with 8.9%.

This exceeded supplies from the East (Russian gas, Ukrainian gas supplies, and European companies' withdrawal of their gas from Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities) (8.2%). Gas supplies from Azerbaijan accounted for 3.4%.