Unemployment rate in Russia remains record low, 2.2% — Putin

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The unemployment rate in Russia is kept at a record low level of 2.2%, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the VTB "Russia Calling!" Investment Forum.

"Our country provides great opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors and stability of critical macroeconomic indicators warrants reliability of such work. In particular, we have the record low unemployment rate level kept - 2.2%," Putin said.

This metric is low not merely for Russia but for the majority of the largest global economies also, the head of state stressed.