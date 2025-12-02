Share of trade in national currencies close to 100% with certain countries

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The share of trade in national currencies with certain countries is close to 100%, while the ruble holds the share of 57% in export payments, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the plenary session of the VTB "Russia Calling!" Investment Forum.

"We are trading in national currencies with the majority of countries. The share of trade in national currencies is already close to 100%. Certainly, there are waves of sanctions, after which certain complications arise temporarily. We are monitoring this situation on a going basis. We monitor payment deadlines, charges that our companies pay and have to make for such payments, and the rate of refusals. And we see ways of payment are being found; these are different ways and, once again, mainly in national currencies," Nabiullina said.

The ruble share in export payments is about 57% now, while it was just 14% in 2021, she noted. "The share of the Russian ruble in payments for imports is about 55% now; it was around 28% in 2021," Nabiullina added.