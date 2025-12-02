European Commission to present proposals on Russian assets seizure on December 3 — source

BRUSSELS, December 2. /TASS/. The European Commission will present legal proposals on expropriation of Russian assets under the guise of the so-called "reparation loan" on December 3, a source in diplomatic circles in Brussels told TASS.

"The European Commission will present to the EU countries its legal proposals to secure financing of Ukraine on account of the reparation loan based on the use of Russian assets on December 3," the source said.

Concerns of Belgium and objections of the European Central Bank "did not influence the sequence of actions of the European Commission," which "seeks after achieving the decision at the EU Council meeting," the source added.

No "official publication of the full text of proposals" is expected, the source added.