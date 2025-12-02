Electricity consumption in Russia down 0.8% since beginning of 2025

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Electricity consumption in Russia has decreased by 0.8% since the start of the current year, head of System Operator Fyodor Opadchy told TASS.

"At the moment, we are at minus 0.8% year-on-year across Russia. If adjusted for temperature, the decline would be minus 0.2%. Essentially, this is how we have been operating, as the year is now almost over. There are unlikely to be any revolutionary developments at this stage," he said.

According to the updated draft of the design and program for the development of Russia’s electric power systems for 2026-2031, prepared by System Operator, electricity consumption in the Unified Energy System of Russia in 2025 is expected to reach approximately 1.167 trillion kWh, which is 1% higher than last year. Peak load consumption may amount to 170.8 GW.

Earlier, Opadchy told TASS that based on the results of 2025, System Operator expects electricity consumption in Russia to remain at last year’s level, while the Far East will see growth of 4.5%.