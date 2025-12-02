India, Russia continue talks on aircraft engines production

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, December 2. /TASS/. Russia and India continue talks on cooperation in production of aircraft engines, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Talks are underway [on manufacturing of aircraft engines]; we are transferring certain technologies. We indeed transfer many technologies, so it is not merely sale and purchase," the Kremlin Spokesman stressed.

Moscow and New Delhi are launching joint projects in the aircraft production sphere, with manufacturing in the territory of India, Peskov added.