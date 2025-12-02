Russia remains open to foreign investors — Kremlin

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, December 2. /TASS/. Despite sanctions, Russia remains open to foreign investment, and businesses from various countries are interested in cooperating with it, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are interested in foreign investment. Russia continues to remain an open country for foreign investors. And we are prepared to create the most favorable conditions possible for investment coming from abroad, including from India," he said at a briefing for Indian media ahead of the Russia-India summit in New Delhi.

Peskov added that the country currently has to "face difficulties due to sanctions." "But Indian businesses, like businesses from many other countries, continue to show strong interest in our economy. Indian entrepreneurs maintain their presence in the Russian market despite all the sanctions," the Kremlin representative continued. "Entrepreneurs continue to work here and benefit from their presence. They earn money — and they earn good money. The Russian market can be very attractive for Indian entrepreneurs and Indian investors," he said.

He also noted that national currencies are being used with increasing frequency in global trade, while the share of the US dollar is steadily decreasing. "The share of the US dollar in global trade is declining, while the share of national currencies is rising. This is not a rapid but a very steady trend, one that will persist in the coming years," he said.

At the same time, Russia, together with other countries, is working on the development of alternative payment systems that the West would be unable to use as a tool of pressure, Peskov said. "We continue to work together on creating bilateral or multilateral systems that could serve as an alternative to those that may be used as a political instrument to exert pressure on certain countries," he said.