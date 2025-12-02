Russian stock indices decline as main trading session on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices declined at the start of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange. The yuan-to-ruble rate was also declining.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 0.15%, to 2,682.86 and 1,087.68 points, respectively. The yuan rate fell 2.3 kopecks, to 10.927 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index slowed its decline to 2,686.11 points (-0.03%), while the RTS index was at 1,089 points (-0.03%).

Meanwhile the yuan accelerated its decline to 10.914 rubles (-3.55 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional symbol (IMOEX2) fell 0.2% at the opening of the morning trading session, reaching 2,681.67 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time.