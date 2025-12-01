Russian aviation authorities will not ban flights to Venezuela

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russian aviation authorities do not plan to introduce a ban on flights to Venezuela thus far, official spokesman of the Transport Ministry Nikolay Shestakov told TASS.

"Introduction of prohibitions by Russian aviation authorities is not planned so far," he said. The Ministry of Transport and the Federal Air Transport Agency stay in touch with the Russian Foreign Ministry, he noted.

Tourists recreating on Margarita Island will return back to Russia by a scheduled flight of Nordwind Airlines from the city of Porlamar.

On November 30, the passenger flight of the Venezuelan air carrier Conviasa departed from St. Petersburg to Caracas, the Pulkovo Airport told TASS earlier.

"Conviasa did not announce cancellation of flights," Shestakov added.